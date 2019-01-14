EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough beaten in race for midfield signing

Sampdoria beat Middlesbrough to the signature of Norwegian international midfielder Morten Thorsby, we can reveal.

Boro had been in talks to land the Heerenveen ace and had been close to securing a deal before Christmas – but the Serie A side have beaten them to the punch.

Everton and Watford also showed an interest in the 22-year-old, but Boro were close to securing his signature before talks stalled and he has now signed a deal with Sampdoria ahead of the summer.

A source told TEAMtalk: “Boro were close to landing him, the chairman had progressed the talks but things stalled and Sampdoria came in and grabbed him. He is an exceptional talent and Boro will be disappointed not to have finalised terms.”

