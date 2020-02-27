An English club will appear at CAS on Thursday, but it is not Manchester City this time but instead Middlesbrough who are battling Spanish club Real Murcia, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Murcia claim that Boro owe them from a clause in their deal that saw Kike join the Teesside club in 2014.

Boro, who are in serious relegation danger following Wednesday night’s 1-0 home defeat to Leeds, paid just shy of £3million for the striker, who was then sold to Eibar on the final day of the winter transfer window in 2016 – but the transfer was not registered in time.

Kike spent the rest of the season on the sidelines, with Middlesbrough insisting he was not their player anymore.

Boro went on to secure promotion that season, and Murcia claim that they were due a €1million bonus, as per the deal they struck in 2014.

However, Boro insisted that he was not their player and so the clause did not count, and they refused to pay – but Murcia appealed the case to FIFA who ruled in favour of the Spanish team.

Now the case has gone to the Court of Arbitration for Sport – who will rule on the case.

Boro will be desperate to win, having just landed £2million in a sell on clause for Martin Braithwaite from Leganes – who joined Barcelona last week.

Club insiders have confirmed that should Boro lose at CAS, they would likely have to pay out more than £2million including legal costs.

Boro, meanwhile, are reported to have stuck a sky-high fee on Dael Fry amid claims he will be the subject of a bid from a familiar Premier League side in the summer.