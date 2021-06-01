EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough among more than six chasing ex-Arsenal man

Middlesbrough are among more than half a dozen Championship clubs to have made an offer for Charlton forward Chuks Aneke, TEAMtalk understands.

The ex-Arsenal man developed in the Gunners’ youth ranks, before leaving on a free transfer to Belgium. The 27-year-old spent two years at Zulte Waregem, before moving back to England with MK Dons in 2016. After three years in Milton Keynes, though, he moved to Charlton in the summer of 2019.

Aneke struggled to make an impact in his first season, scoring one goal in 20 Championship appearances.

However, he has flourished since dropping down to League One, netting 15 goals in 38 outings.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that a host of second-tier clubs are looking to bring him back to the Championship.

Middlesbrough are among them, while Reading, Coventry, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City also in the hunt.

Aneke has also received interest from clubs in America and Scotland. However, the forward believes that a return to the Championship could eventually lead to him playing in the Premier League.

In any case, he will become a free agent this summer after turning down Charlton’s offer of a new deal.

Aneke made one first-team Arsenal appearance during his time with the Gunners, playing a minute against Shrewsbury in the League Cup during the 2011/12 season.

For the majority, he spent time out on loan at Preston, Crewe Alexandra and Stevenage. Amid his travels across England, he progressed through the Three Lions’ youth ranks.

He scored 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons and has 17 overall for Charlton in two seasons.

Leeds to miss out on Championship duo

TEAMtalk also understands that Lille have entered the race to sign Championship stars Arnaut Danjuma and Michael Olise.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking for a replacement for Jonathan Ikone, who has a host of Europe’s top clubs chasing his signature after becoming a key figure in his side’s title charge.

It was reported earlier this week that Liverpool were closely looking into a deal as they bid to boost their attack. The four-times capped France star is also being tracked by Borussia Dortmund as a potential successor to Jadon Sancho.

