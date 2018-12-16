Sunderland have enquired about the potential return of Connor Wickham, but face major rivals in Middlesbrough for the striker, we can reveal.

The promotion-chasing Black Cats are after more firepower and, as we revealed earlier on Sunday, were also rebuffed in approach for another ex-forward in Jermain Defoe.

Crystal Palace frontman Wickham, who has made just one Premier League appearance this season, has been constantly plagued by injury issues but that does not appear to have to have put off the north east duo.

Boro are looking to re-shape their strike-force in January and have asked about Wickham, as Palace have enquired about Britt Assombalonga – who could be on the move, and the two clubs have discussed a potential swap deal.