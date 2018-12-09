EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough contact Wolves over loan for £20m man

Middlesbrough have asked Wolves if they can take Adama Traore back to The Riverside on-loan in January.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has grown frustrated with his chances at Molineux following his £20million plus move in the summer.

Traore has started just two league games, and has sunk down the pecking order under Nuno in recent weeks, and the emergence of home-grown product Morgan Gibbs-White has further hampered his progress.

Now Boro have made an approach to try and take back Traore – who was a star under Tony Pulis last term, and is a player the promotion chasing North East club have yet to replace having failed to sign a winger in the summer window.

Pulis is hoping for two new wide-men in January and he would love to be reunited with Traore in the New Year.