EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough, Derby chasing £20m Peterborough pair

Peterborough United have told star duo Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison that they won’t be sold in January as the club look to focus on promotion to the Championship, we can reveal.

The pair have made excellent starts to the new season, after both were the subject of bids in the summer.

Blackburn, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Derby are amongst the Championship teams who showed interest in both players in the summer, but now it is believed they are attracting Premier League interest.

But despite the fact Peterborough could make around £20million at least for the pair, with both players valued at £10m each at the very least, the Posh are not in the mood to consider selling mid-season.

