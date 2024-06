Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove is being chased by a host of Championship clubs, we can reveal.

The former Carlisle front-man has impressed hugely at Pittodrie since joining in 2018.

Cosgrove signed a new deal back in January, but it is understood that the striker would be available for less than £2million.

We understand that Derby, Brentford, Charlton and Middlesbrough have all checked on the forward in recent weeks.