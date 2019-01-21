EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough, Derby eyeing Norwich attacker

A host of clubs are ready to take forward Nelson Oliveira off Norwich’s hands, we can reveal.

The Canaries are looking to move on the Portuguese international – who is understood to be the club’s highest earner following his move from Benfica in 2016.

The 27-year-old has scored 19 goals in 65 league appearances for Norwich and has also been capped 17 times for Portugal.

Middlesbrough, Derby, Huddersfield and Burnley are amongst the clubs keen – whilst there is also interest from Turkey.

