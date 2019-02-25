EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough have Pulis replacement lined up

Jonathan Woodgate is being groomed to succeed Tony Pulis as Middlesbrough boss, and that could be as soon as this summer if the club are not promoted, we can reveal.

Boro’s latest accounts made for poor reading, and unless the Teesside club return to the top-flight this summer – there will be drastic cost-cutting measures taken.

Pulis, one of the highest paid manager’s outside the top-flight, will be allowed to leave and Boro are already making plans – and that means Woodgate will be handed the chance to take control of his hometown club.

The 39-year-old has been on the coaching staff for a number of years and was promoted to first-team duties when Pulis took charge, and he has impressed with his work with the squad.

Gibson, who has not been afraid to promote from within having turned to Gareth Southgate to replace Steve McClaren, will have no hesitation in turning to Woodgate – as it will mean no major upheaval in the backroom staff and also mean no compensation for a new boss.

By Graeme Bailey

