EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough in talks over Everton loan swoop

Middlesbrough are hoping to persuade Everton to let Mo Besic join them on loan before the transfer window closes, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Bosnian international midfielder has not started a league game this season, and Sam Allardyce is ready to sanction a move.

A number of clubs from Europe have already been in touch with Everton, but Boro are hoping he could be persuaded to bolster their promotion push.

The Teessiders have space in their squad for a new midfielder having allowed Adam Forshaw to join Leeds in a £4million deal earlier this month.

Boro boss Tony Pulis has stated he will not be spending any cash this month, despite it being available, but he is open to bringing at least two players in on-loan – one of which he hopes could be Besic.