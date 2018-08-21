Jason Puncheon has been told by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson that he can leave the club this month, we can reveal.

The 32-year-old had wanted to stay an fight for his place, but Hodgson has made it clear that the club captain does not figure in his plans.

Now former Palace boss Tony Pulis is leading the charge to land Puncheon – as he seeks to land up to half-a-dozen new players at Middlesbrough in the coming weeks.

Another former Palace player Pulis remains confident of landing is Yannick Bolasie.

We understand a host of foreign clubs including Valencia, Mainz and Patrick Vieira’s Nice have made enquires about him with Everton – but his £75,000-a-week wages have been a huge stumbling block to any deal.

Boro are willing to cover half of his wages, and as it stands that is the best offer on the table for the DR Congo winger.

Boro are also continuing talks with Everton about Mo Besic – but as on deadline day, the two clubs are struggling to finalise a move.