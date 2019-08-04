EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough move for League One striker wanted by Barnsley

Middlesbrough have made a move for Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney.

Boro are looking at a number of options to bolster their squad ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

There is still a chance that leading striker Britt Assombalonga could leave, and regardless of whether he stays or goes, Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate wants more options.

We can now reveal that 23-year-old Toney – who scored in Peterborough’s opening day loss to Fleetwood – is wanted by Boro, and they have made an approach.

However, it is understood that League One side Peterborough are in no mood to listen to offers for the former Newcastle striker, who is also attracting interest from Barnsley.

Peterborough chairman Darragh Macanthony has insisted via Twitter that Toney is not for sale.

Not for sale 👍🏻 https://t.co/ppimq6vHbH — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) August 1, 2019

