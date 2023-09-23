Exclusive: Millwall, QPR, Hull keen on January deal for goal-hungry Mansfield Town midfielder

The form of Mansfield Town star Davis Keillor-Dunn is attracting interest from a host of clubs ahead of a possible bid in January, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Sunderland-born midfielder has grabbed seven goals and two assists for the Stags already this season with his impressive tally arriving from just 10 appearances.

And the 25-year-old’s form has been a big factor behind the unbeaten start to the season enjoyed by Nigel Clough’s side. They are currently sat fifth in the League Two table, having won three and drawn five of their eight games so far.

However, we understand that Clough faces a battle to retain Keillor-Dunn’s services beyond the January window, with several sides higher up the football league ladder keeping a close eye on his form.

To that end, we understand that Hull City, Millwall, Plymouth, QPR, Rotherham, Blackpool, Barnsley and Bolton are amongst the clubs all looking closely at the player, who only signed for the Stags in January of this year from neighbours Burton Albion.

Keillor-Dunn is contracted to Mansfield until summer 2025 but a move to League One or even the Championship could now beckon with his suitors continuing to keep a close eye on his progress before the January window opens for business in just 100 days.

