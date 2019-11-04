A host of clubs are ready to test Crawley Town’s resolve in January over attacking star Bez Lubala – and TEAMtalk understands that Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday are leading the chase.

The 21-year-old forward joined the League Two club in the summer, after he rejected a new contract at Birmingham City – where he had made his debut.

Now having made the move to Crawley, he has been in superb form with six goals in 15 games – and the left-footed ace has caught the attention of a host of clubs.

And we can reveal that one of those keen is Garry Monk, who gave Lubala his debut at Birmingham and is only too aware of his abilities. We understand he’s now keen to take him to Hillsborough, if the opportunity arise, and is exploring the possibility of a January swoop on the League Two club.

Middlesbrough, Wigan and League One high-flyers Peterborough are also understood to have watched him in recent weeks, but as we understand, it is the Owls who are leading the charge.