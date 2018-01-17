EXCLUSIVE: Moyes and West Ham disagree over Snodgrass wish

West Ham co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold are considering David Moyes’ appeal to bring Robert Snodgrass back to the club this month, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Despite reports suggesting Snodgrass will remain at Aston Villa for the season, our sources have indicated West Ham do have an option to bring the Scotland winger back to the London Stadium – but would have to play a substantial fee for the privilege.

We have been told it would cost West Ham more than £2.5million to re-sign him – the same season-long loan fee Villa paid the Hammers to sign him in the summer.

However, Gold and Sullivan have never been convinced by Snodgrass, despite paying Hull City over £10million just 12 months ago – and they are certainly not happy with the idea of paying big money to get their own player back.

However, Moyes is a huge fan of Snodgrass having tried to sign him ahead of West Ham for Sunderland last year and is doing his utmost to talk Sullivan and Gold around.

Discussing the chances of recalling the player at the weekend, Moyes’ No 2 Alan Irvine said: “I believe that he is there [at Villa] for the year, I don’t know what the arrangement was, I am not aware of any opportunity for us to recall him.

“He is doing really well, I saw a but of him at the weekend and the quality he has and funny enough, he’s a player I tried to sign at West Brom but didn’t get to him.

“But I don’t think that we can call him back.”

However, with the added problems of Michail Antonio being ruled out for an extended period, Moyes believes Snodgrass could be a big player for the Hammers should they get him back.

Snodgrass’ performances for Villa though have caught the eye of manager Steve Bruce, who has made no secret of his wish to make a deal for the player permanent.

“I’ve had the joy of working with him for some time,” Bruce said. “I paid a lot of money for him when I was at Hull.

“He got injured in his very first game for me. Then after 18 months out he’s now shown the form what makes him a very good player.

“I thought he was outstanding. He’s been very good for us since taking him on loan and he’s enjoying his football.

“That’s important for Snoddy. Let’s hope he keeps going.

“We would love to sign him permanently. I think it’s fair to say that we have to get promoted to make it happen.

“Obviously he’s going to be a lot of money.”

