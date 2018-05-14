EXCLUSIVE: Moyes tells West Ham he wants divisive star to return

David Moyes is ready to go head-to-head with West Ham’s board after informing them he wants Robert Snodgrass back in his West Ham side next season.

The Scotland winger was signed by the Hammers in January 2017, when they paid Hull more than £10million for his signature.

However, he failed to earn a regular spot under Slaven Bilic and his signing was even questioned by the owners who argued very publicly that the former Leeds man was good enough for Premier League football.

Snodgrass also lifted the lid on his troubled relationship with Bilic while at West Ham, saying the former Hammers boss had “no idea” where to play him.

Snodgrass was snapped up on a season-long loan by Aston Villa – where he has impressed under Steve Bruce.

Whether Villa go up or down, Bruce wants to make the move permanent but those hopes look set to be dashed as Moyes is a huge fan of Snodgrass.

Moyes, who tried to sign Snodgrass whilst Sunderland boss, tried to recall him in January but Villa said no.

Now, however, he will finally get the chance to work with the 30-year-old in the summer as the Hammers boss has already made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that he wants him involved next season.

However, with Moyes’ future at West Ham still unclear, it remains to be seen what will become of Snodgrass next season.

