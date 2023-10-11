Exclusive: Nenad Bjelica makes 11th-hour bid for Rangers job but top target has one hand on prize

Croatian manager Nenad Bjelica, who yesterday left his position as manager of Trabzonspor has made a late play for the Rangers job, TEAMtalk understands.

Bjelica was appointed manager of the Turkish side in April 2023, but lost his job yesterday (October 10) as they sit seventh in the Super Lig table. He has managed a host of European sides in his career – Dinamo Zagreb and Lech Poznan among them.

Bjelica wants to find himself a new role quickly, and has identified the vacant Rangers post as the perfect opportunity. Sources say he wants an opportunity to speak to the board, and has been put forward.

But Gers are at the final stages of appointing their next manager, with Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat the leading candidates.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Clement has impressed the club during the hiring process, and a path is clearing for the standout candidate to get the job if he wants it.

He had been a target of Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, but they expect him to take the Rangers role.

The Scottish side’s previous boss Michael Beale was dismissed on October 1 after 307 days in charge at Ibrox.

That followed a poor start to the season that saw the club well off Celtic’s pace at the top of the Scottish Premiership and out of the Champions League before the group stages.

Top target Julen Lopetegui declined the chance of talks with the club while ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter made it known he didn’t want to be considered.

Other candidates such as Frank Lampard and Scott Parker were considered non-starters, while Clement has remained an impressive figure throughout the process.

