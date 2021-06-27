Club Brugge are among three clubs in Belgium to have made a move for Scotland Euro 2020 centre-back Jack Hendry, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 26-year-old has already enjoyed a widespread career, with current Belgian employers Oostende his seventh club since signing for Wigan in 2015. While he has spent time in both Scotland and England, he has also had a stint in Australia. However, he has now settled in the Jupiler Pro League.

After leaving Celtic on loan last summer, Oostende have signed Hendry on a permanent deal for less than £2million.

Indeed, they inserted a clause allowing them a cheaper fee, ending Celtic hopes of a £10million sale.

Nevertheless, TEAMtalk understands that Oostende could now be the ones to benefit from profit from Hendry’s sale.

Club Brugge, Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp have all registered their interest in the centre-back following his impressive season.

After missing the first four matches of the campaign, he went on to play 90 minutes in all but five of Oostende’s remaining 30 matches.

Furthermore, he chipped in with two goals and an assist to help his side finish fifth in the regular season.

Amid the fresh interest from the Belgian trio, TEAMtalk also understands that Aston Villa are among a number of English clubs to have shown previous interest.

Indeed, Wolves, Burnley, Newcastle, Brighton and Southampton make up the Premier League interest.

Meanwhile, relegated trio Sheffield United, Fulham and West Brom are also keen.

Oostende are unlikely to match the £10million fee that Celtic hoped to earn from Hendry’s sale. Still, they are still hoping for a big profit.

Hendry played 67 minutes of Scotland’s Euro 2020 defeat to the Czech Republic earlier this month.

Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar and Bundesliga duo Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin have also registered interest.

Hendry open to new transfer

Speaking in March, before his permanent move to Belgium, Hendry insisted that he has open arms regarding where he plays his football next season.

“I’m open to anything that comes my way,” he told BBC Sport.

“It’s vital that wherever I choose next season, I need to play every week to continue my development.

“If Celtic want to keep me, that’s something they would need to make a decision on.”

