Sources: New Brazilian on Liverpool radar as Klopp ends Andre interest to leave door open for Arsenal, Fulham

Arsenal and Fulham have been given a major lift in their respective pursuits of Fluminense star Andre, as TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool are no longer interested in him.

Andre is a 22-year-old central defensive midfielder who represents Fluminense in Brazil’s top flight. He made his debut for Fluminense in September 2020 and has gone on to play 161 times in their first team.

Andre’s stock has risen dramatically in the past 18 months, as he has emerged into one of the top young midfielders in Brazil. He has also caught the attention of major European clubs thanks to his impressive displays in the Copa Libertadores, a competition Fluminense triumphed in last week.

Initially, Liverpool were regarded as the main club looking to prise Andre away from South America. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Reds explored a potential deal over the summer and have been keeping tabs on him since.

However, the race for the two-cap Brazil international has gotten very crowded of late. Arsenal and Fulham are both in the frame to sign him, while Tottenham Hotspur and Italian giants Napoli have been linked as well.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Liverpool had agreed personal terms with Andre, but those reports were wide of the mark.

TEAMtalk can confirm recent reports from Football Transfers and This Is Anfield that Liverpool are no longer aiming to sign the player.

While they admire his ability, they have no intention of getting into a transfer battle with the likes of Arsenal and Fulham.

Liverpool turn attention away from Andre

Instead, Jurgen Klopp’s side will pursue other players next year as they try to engineer the next phase of their midfield rebuild. And TEAMtalk can reveal Andre’s Brazilian compatriot Gabriel Moscardo is on Liverpool’s radar.

He is an 18-year-old central defensive midfielder who currently represents Corinthians and Brazil U23s. Liverpool are monitoring him ahead of a potential move, though they are not alone in doing so. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea and Barcelona are both keen to finalise a deal for the highly rated teenager.

Andre, meanwhile, recently provided an update on his future by saying: “I follow the Premier League a lot.

“It’s a very competitive league that demands a lot from players. But today my dream is to live day-by-day here in Fluminense.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future; I have a long contract at Fluminense and I really like being here.

“It’s been 10 years already so it’s where I feel at home. I’m still young, only 22 years old, so there’s no need for me to think too far ahead.

“I just need to keep doing my best, try to win this trophy [the Copa Libertadores] and then see what happens at the end of the season.”

Andre’s contract with Fluminense runs until December 2026, while Moscardo’s Corinthians deal expires in July 2026.

