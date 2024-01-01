New Brentford contract likely for Ivan Toney, with Arsenal and Chelsea waiting for release clause confirmation

The likelihood of Ivan Toney penning a new contract at Brentford is growing, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that Arsenal and Chelsea will have to wait until the summer and match a new release clause in order to sign him.

Toney’s name is one that is continuously doing the rounds on transfer gossip pages, and as the January window flies open his future at Brentford remains uncertain. Some reports have stated that Arsenal are pushing to complete a winter deal for the striker. However, TEAMtalk can reveal that is not the case.

The Gunners do have Toney firmly on their radar, but they are yet to make a serious move for him.

Chelsea have added the England international to their shortlist. Although, he is not at the top of that list, and Blues chiefs are split on whether he is the right player to add to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Toney’s strong desire to join Arsenal has been noted, and if Mikel Arteta’s side were to come in with an offer the star would prioritise a switch to them over any other options. He has made it clear he wants to shine under Arteta at the Emirates.

But TEAMtalk can reveal that Brentford want to agree a new deal with their talisman before the window slams shut. Sources have confirmed that any new contract will include a release clause, and even if that does not happen, the Bees will reach an agreement with Toney’s camp that a move will be facilitated come the summer.

There is a strong likelihood that the 27-year-old will sign fresh terms if there is a release clause attached, with a January exit becoming less likely. Toney is banned from playing until towards the end of January, which has put some suitors off him.

Tottenham Hotspur are also understood to have taken a look at Toney, as they are yet to properly replace Harry Kane. But Ange Postecoglou’s side are unlikely to pay the £80million-plus asking price that Brentford have given their star player. Brentford believe he is the one of the best forwards in the Premier League and have priced him accordingly.

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaches of gambling rules and will return to action on January 20, when his side takes on Nottingham Forest. He has scored 68 goals in 124 appearances since joining the Bees in the summer of 2020.

