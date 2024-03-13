Exclusive: Newcastle on high alert with Arsenal open to selling unhappy star left frustrated under Arteta

Arsenal are open to selling Emile Smith Rowe amid interest from Newcastle United, TEAMtalk can reveal, with the player unhappy with his lack of minutes under Mikel Arteta.

After falling agonisingly short against Manchester City last season, Arsenal sit top of the Premier League with 10 games remaining having embarked upon a remarkable eight-match winning run since the turn of the year.

Arsenal are level on points with Liverpool ahead of the title run-in, with reigning champions Manchester City a point behind. The Gunners also remain in the hunt for their first ever Champions League title after squeezing past FC Porto on penalties on Tuesday night.

Despite their success on the pitch right now, TEAMtalk understands Arsenal must sell players this summer to abide by financial fair play rules. Among those the club are open to shifting is Smith Rowe.

Having established himself as an influential player in the early days of Arteta’s reign upon emerging from the club’s youth academy, Smith Rowe’s development has been stunted by a series of injuries over recent seasons.

The 23-year-old has been limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions so far this term. He’s registered no goals and just a single assist that came in Arsenal’s thumping 5-0 victory over Sheffield United at the end of October.

TEAMtalk sources have indicated Smith Rowe is unhappy with his current lack of minutes and is keen to get back playing. Furthermore, Arsenal are open to selling the midfielder whose current contract runs until the summer of 2026.

Sources state Arsenal are hoping to recoup £45million for Smith Rowe, with Newcastle very keen to strike a deal. A season-long loan with an option/obligation to buy in the summer of 2025 is a possibility.

Newcastle’s interest comes after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed during the January transfer window that West Ham United had approached Arsenal with a view to taking Smith Rowe on loan until the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta addresses lack of minutes for Emile Smith Rowe

David Moyes is understood to be a huge admirer of Smith Rowe, having tracked him for a number of months before making an enquiry with Arsenal.

Aston Villa, currently managed by Unai Emery – who handed Smith Rowe his Arsenal debut in September 2020 – also showed an interest in Smith Rowe during the winter window.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s victory over Brentford on Saturday, Arteta defended the lack of game time afforded to Smith Rowe – as well as fellow stars Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson, who as TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday has emerged as a top summer target for Brighton – insisting football is “a team game.”

He said: “We discussed things and we cannot play every player in every game.

“Those players played a few games ago against Newcastle and they had opportunities to do that.

“Now we have five subs, before we had only three, so we have another two players happy.

“That’s the way I take it, but you always have players who want to be involved and play, but unfortunately it is impossible.

“It’s not in our hands, it’s impossible to achieve that so they know that.”

Asked if he had discussed the limited game time with the three players, he added: ‘You cannot really promise anything.

“You never know what is going to happen in three weeks’ time or seven days.

“I think we have to show compassion and they need to feel that we are next to them and we understand where they are, but the reality as well is that this is football.

“This is a team sport and you have to understand and fulfil the role that you have in the moment and it might be very different in three weeks’ time.”

