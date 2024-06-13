Exclusive: Newcastle chase 2023 Chelsea signing who could yet help major inbound transfer

Noni Madueke is on the radar of Newcastle this summer

Newcastle are going after Chelsea man Noni Madueke, and given he has been looking for the exit for a while, he could leave for the right offer, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Madueke has found form hard to come by at Stamford Bridge. He joined a club bursting at the seams with attacking talent, and therefore had few opportunities – just seven starts – in his first half season after joining in January 2023.

The same was true this season. Before December, the winger had played just six times in the Premier League, and those were largely cameo appearances late on.

TEAMtalk sources stated that Madueke was looking for a way out on loan in January to get some game time.

Though that never happened, and he was given more of a chance at the back end of the campaign, starting each of the final nine league games – the Blues won six of those, and Madueke chipped in with three goals and two assists.

His nightmare has eased, though a new manager in Enzo Maresca coming through the door could throw things up into the air.

TEAMtalk sources stated recently that he Madueke is yet again willing to leave the club on loan if the club do not see him as a definite starter.

And he could be offered an opportunity to escape Stamford Bridge.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea star unfancied by Pochettino open to summer exit as manager faces do-or-die game

Newcastle want Madueke in summer

Indeed, sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle are keen on signing the winger.

It’s believed that he could now leave if the right offer comes.

It’ll be unsurprising if he and Chelsea agree on the departure, given he has not enjoyed his time there, and is yet to be fully trusted by a manager.

Crystal Palace could barge in

But Newcastle seem not to be the only Premier League side going after Madueke.

Indeed, reports now state that Crystal Palace could approach Chelsea for the 22-year-old.

It would be a return to the club for him, as Madueke played for the Eagles during his youth career.

That move could also help Chelsea to snare star Palace winger Michael Olise.

The Blues have been in contact with his club regarding his signing, and if they allow Madueke to leave for Palace, they might be more inclined to offer a simpler structure of a deal for Olise.

READ MORE: Sources: Chelsea prepare unusual Michael Olise bid, with Man Utd hijack threat very real