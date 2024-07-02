Exclusive: Newcastle pursue electric Nott’m Forest star to replace Almiron as THIRD transfer between two sides erupts

Newcastle United are targeting Nottingham Forest attacker Anthony Elanga as a replacement for exit-linked Miguel Almiron, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Almiron has been on Newcastle’s books since January 2019 but the Magpies have decided they are open to letting the Paraguayan leave this summer while they can still get a good price for the 30-year-old. Almiron is a target for an unnamed Saudi Pro League club and they are likely to pay Newcastle more for the right winger than sides in Europe would.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to bring in an inverted winger to play on the right and Elanga fits the bill perfectly, having played that role for Nottingham Forest last season.

Elanga impressed during his debut season at the City Ground, putting in some exhilarating performances and chipping in with five goals and nine assists across 36 Premier League games.

DON’T MISS – The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

Elanga has more than justified his original £15million price tag and played a key role in Forest remaining in the Premier League, but his great displays have alerted the attention of top-flight rivals.

The Sweden international caught Newcastle’s eye during the two meetings between the sides last season, assisting two goals in Forest’s shock win at St James’ Park on Boxing Day and scoring once in the clash at the City Ground.

Newcastle and Forest have held several rounds of talks recently, with Elliot Anderson moving to the East Midlands and Odysseas Vlachodimos going in the opposite direction. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that during those discussions, Newcastle have enquired about Elanga’s potential availability during the current transfer window.

The two clubs remain in talks over Elanga, with Newcastle ready to step up their interest in the wide man once Almiron’s future is resolved. It must be noted that Newcastle are facing a battle to keep hold of Anthony Gordon amid interest from Liverpool in the England star, too.

Newcastle transfers: Exciting Anthony Elanga interest

Elanga would be a brilliant signing for Newcastle, as he has shown since leaving Manchester United that he can cause opposition full-backs big problems week in, week out.

The 17-cap international is versatile and will be able to bolster both the left wing and centre-forward positions for Newcastle if required, in addition to his favoured spot on the right flank.

Plus, Elanga is still only 22 years old, and Newcastle will try to help him reach his huge potential if they are able to prise him away from Forest.

READ MORE – Anthony Gordon: Liverpool transfer hopes ignite as Fabrizio Romano sheds huge new light on Newcastle exit plan