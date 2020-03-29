Newcastle United are considering a move to snatch Irish duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady for nothing this summer, TEAMtalk has been told.

The duo are both out of contract at Burnley come July 1 and, as things stand, are able to leave on free transfers unless new deals are agreed.

Midfielder Hendrick is in talks with Burnley over a new contract, but a number of rival Premier League clubs are hovering around the 28-year-old.

Burnley paid Derby over £10million for Hendrick in 2016, and he has become a key player for Clarets boss Sean Dyche playing in excessive of 100 Premier League games – but he is now in danger of being lured away, with our sources indicating Steve Bruce a huge fan.

Bruce is also well aware of Brady having signed him for Hull nine years ago from Manchester United and where they spent a number of seasons together.

Bruce feels both players would offer versatility and provide cover in a number of areas and the chance to land players who, would cost in excess of £20million, for nothing appeals to Newcastle’s hierarchy.

However, Newcastle are not alone in their admiration of the pair as we understand both have over half-a-dozen Premier League and Championship clubs looking to land them. Celtic are also understood to be monitoring the duo.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be casting envious eyes over a Newcastle keeper, who has caught the eye this season while out on loan.