Newcastle United have entered advanced discussions with Tosin Adarabioyo and his camp as they try to beat Tottenham and Manchester United in the race for the defender, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Tosin has been on Fulham’s books since October 2020 and has so far made 132 appearances for the club, but he will soon leave Craven Cottage for a new challenge. The centre-back has set up a free-transfer exit by running down his Fulham contract, which is due to expire on June 30.

The fact that a reliable Premier League performer such as Tosin is available for no transfer fee has alerted several of Fulham’s English rivals.

On April 12, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that both Man Utd and Tottenham had initiated contact with the 26-year-old to try and tee up his signing. Tosin has also been linked with West Ham United.

However, Man Utd, Tottenham and West Ham are all at risk of missing out on Tosin, as TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle are in advanced talks with his entourage over a possible contract agreement.

The Magpies are looking to tie up a deal in the next week to prevent any other clubs from barging into the race for the player.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd transfers: Five to BUY, five to SELL in ruthless Ratcliffe revamp of key tactical positions

Spurs, meanwhile, have an offer on the table for Tosin, though Newcastle are currently best-placed to forge an agreement as they have offered him more money.

Fulham had previously been hoping that the former Manchester City man would change his mind and extend his spell with them. But they have not been able to tie Tosin down to fresh terms and will now have to watch him leave for nothing.

Tosin could join Newcastle for free

That will be a huge blow as Tosin’s value has previously reached as high as £20million when he was on peak form.

The right-footed centre-half will bolster Eddie Howe’s defensive options ready for another assault on the top six places next season.

Tosin will be hoping to leapfrog Fabian Schar in Howe’s pecking order and establish himself as a regular starter on Tyneside. He could form a quality defensive partnership with Sven Botman once the Dutchman returns from an ACL injury.

Newcastle are well aware that they need to sign a left-footed defender to cover for Botman and are also in talks with Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly. Like Tosin, he has entered the final few months of his contract, which means Newcastle could snare him for free.

READ MORE: Five Tottenham issues Ange Postecoglou must FIX to make them genuine contenders next season