Exclusive: Newcastle, Liverpool face fresh competition for Man City star as European giants join race

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Juventus are considering a move for Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips, who is a target for Liverpool and Newcastle.

The midfielder has a big decision to make over whether to fight for his place at the Etihad, or to make a switch elsewhere that gives him a better chance of being in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Juventus has emerged as a potential destination for Phillips in January.

There is hope that a loan deal can be agreed between all parties, as long as the terms of the agreement are with an option – not an obligation – to buy.

Juventus are without midfielders Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagiolo for the foreseeable future and are beginning to explore several different options for the winter window.

TEAMtalk sources state that Phillips is a player they are interested in, but they are seeking further clarification over what circumstances the player and club will be looking for this winter.

Juventus believe they can guarantee Phillips regular game-time at a high level in Serie A, as they prepare to fight for the Italian league title.

As it stands, Juventus would be against signing the Phillips permanently – but would be open to that if things were to go well during his loan spell.

Man City bought the 27-year-old from Leeds United for £42m in the summer of 2022, but he is struggling to maintain that value.

Phillips has made just one start from his seven appearances this season and has racked up a measly total of just 189 minutes of match action so far.

Man City were open to loaning out Phillips in the summer, but he wanted to stick it out and fight for his place in the side.

The future is not looking bright for him in Pep Guardiola’s set up, though, and TEAMtalk sources have indicated that the next few weeks are going to be crucial in determining what his next step will be.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Newcastle United remain keen on signing Phillips if he does become available but it’s thought that Man City would prefer not to send him out on loan to a Premier League rival.

Liverpool and Tottenham have also registered an interest in the out of favour midfielder in recent weeks, so Juventus will face competition for his signature.

