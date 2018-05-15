EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle move to sign Chelsea duo on loan

Newcastle have asked Chelsea to take Kenedy back on loan next season – and they also want to bring a Stamford Bridge teammate with him, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Brazilian star Kenedy has been a huge success at St James’ Park this season, with his form leading to interest from the likes of Liverpool, as well as Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

However, Newcastle have already stated their intentions to try and persuade him to stay on in the North-East and believe Chelsea will grant them their wish, rather than the Blues making a transfer mistake and allowing the former Fluminense star to move on before getting the chance to prove himself in west London.

The player has also stated his happiness to stay at Newcastle and discussing his future earlier this month, he said: “I’m really glad to be here. And the club – they have helped me with everything. The city is very good too,” the 22-year-old said.

“And now, I am a fan of Newcastle’s fans. They are amazing. At first when I came, OK, but when I saw the game against Leicester, it was something amazing, and here against Arsenal as well.

“I’m a fan of them, not the other way around. When I come on to the [St James’ Park] pitch, I look at the fans and I’m just thinking: ‘I cannot disappoint them’.

“I have to give my best, 100 per cent, and work hard for it – and never disappoint them.”

Meanwhile, Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is also keen on a summer deal for his Chelsea teammate Tammy Abraham.

Newcastle are set to jettison Aleksandar Mitrovic and Spanish flop Joselu, meaning they want two new strikers, with Benitez targeting a deal for Abraham.

Benitez looked to land Abraham last summer, but he opted for Swansea – however, Chelsea are now keen for both players to go out on loan again – and Newcastle are set to get first option on both players.

Feyenoord’s Nicolai Jorgensen is understood to be another target after Benitez saw a January bid to sign him just fall short.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline