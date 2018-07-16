EXCLUSIVE: West Brom forward duo close on moves to North East

Newcastle are expected to tie up a deal for their top summer target Solomon Rondon in the next week – and TEAMtalk sources can reveal an impressive cut-price raid could be agreed.

The Venezuelan striker has been identified by Rafa Benitez as the man he wants to lead his strikeforce next season, with Aleksander Mitrovic expected to make a permanent move to Fulham.

Rondon, 28, has a release clause of £16.5million in his contract but TEAMtalk can reveal Newcastle want the deal as an initial loan – and have offered £4million now and then a further £15million next summer to make the deal permanent.

West Brom would rather sell now, and although Rondon’s wages have almost halved from £75,000-a-week to £40,000, they are desperate to shed his salary and look likely to agree to Newcastle’s request.

And we understand the money will free up West Brom to reinvest in their squad – and one player they are keen on is Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga – who is surplus to requirements under Tony Pulis.

Boro are considering offering Assombalonga as part of their bid to land Baggies forward Matt Phillips – who is one of their top summer targets.

West Brom are also ready to go head-to-head with Boro for their former winger Albert Adomah – who is attracting a lot of attention due to Aston Villa’s financial woes.

Villa can’t stand in the way of any reasonable offers and they are set to lose their Player of the Year.

Boro want Adomah and also have an eye on midfielder Birkir Bjarnason and could try and tempt Villa with a joint bid for both players.