Exclusive: Newcastle open talks with Man City star Guardiola doesn’t rate as Howe prepares for Tonali ban

Newcastle United are actively seeking cover for Sandro Tonali and have begun the process of sounding out potential January signings.

The Italian midfielder faces a lengthy ban after admitting gambling breaches, and TEAMtalk sources state that the Magpies have met with the agents of Kalvin Phillips to sound out a potential move for the England international.

Dan Ashworth, sporting director at Newcastle, is leading the charge to try and bring in urgent cover to replace their record signing and a meeting has taken place between Ashworth and Phillips’ agency CAA Stellar.

We understand that the Man City man is keen on the move as he wants more first-team football in the lead-up to Euro 2024. He is not in Pep Guardiola’s plans and has been told he is free to find a new club.

In an interview after England’s recent victory against Italy in which Phillips featured, the midfielder said he is keen to play more football.

“As a football player you always want to be playing,” Phillips said. “I want to be playing as much as possible, but I haven’t done that for a year and a half.

“I always try to make sure I am ready for whatever comes. I want minutes, I want to go to the Euros. We will see what happens.”

Newcastle eye Phillips as Tonali replacement

The Cityzens signed the Leeds academy product in a deal worth £45million in the summer of 2021. At the time he was one of the best-performing midfielders in the Premier League but things have not gone to plan.

A number of injuries have hampered Phillips’ impact at Man City and the 27-year-old is “not at the level desired” by Guardiola according to TEAMtalk sources.

Philips signed a six-year deal until 2027. That is set to be cut short, however, with Man City keen to cut their losses and offload his wages of £150,000 per week.

Newcastle are understood to be shocked and disappointed by the recent events which have seen them set to lose Tonali but are helping the 23-year-old after he admitted gambling addiction to his agent and then the club.

Just three and a half months after pulling off one of the biggest deals of the summer, the club now faces a major headache but the board are ready to finance a replacement to help Eddie Howe and his side continue their excellent form in Europe and the Premier League.

Sources claim that Phillips is the key target and a deal would be very smooth with both parties keen to find a solution that suits both. It’s likely the deal will be agreed before the window in January opens.

