Exclusive: Newcastle, Tottenham dealt blow in pursuit of £52m Juventus attacker

Newcastle United and Tottenham have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa is heading for crunch talks over his future that will determine the true potential of a transfer to the Premier League. Newcastle and Spurs have both been linked with the Juventus forward recently while Liverpool hold a long-standing interest in him.

Chiesa, 26, has four goals so far this season in Serie A yet stories continue to suggest he could move for £52million in the new year.

We can reveal that the player’s future should be clearer within the next two months as TEAMtalk sources have indicated that a key meeting is scheduled for December between Juve and his representatives. Opening discussions have already taken place and insiders are convinced that the formal talks are angled towards Chiesa staying in Italy.

Interested clubs are to be kept in the loop over the situation. A January move is unlikely yet if the door does open for a move, the end of the season would seem plausible.

Newcastle are not likely to heavily invest in the winter window due to ongoing caution around FFP, while Spurs will most likely not opt to spend big on their front line just yet. The situation at Liverpool could become very interesting if Mo Salah’s Saudi Arabian storyline starts up again, as expected.

The Egyptian superstar is wanted to become a poster boy for the Saudi Pro League and if that happens Liverpool must consider how to replace him.

Links to Jarrod Bowen are genuine, with the West Ham star of serious interest to the recruitment team – yet with doubt now about him leaving London due to the new seven-year contract he recently signed.

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane has been tipped for a switch to Anfield, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is a dream target that will not be realised, while Chiesa is a player they have followed very closely in recent seasons.

His profile as a player with over 250 top-level games behind him across Serie A, the Champions League and Europa League is a key element of proving his pedigree along with his status in the Italy national team. The fact his goal output is also strong – with 60 goals and 46 assists across his time with Fiorentina and Juventus – is also a strong indicator of his ability to fit.

Chiesa is currently contracted to Juve until 2025, has worked his way back from a knee injury in the past year, and now wants to know what the future holds for him as he plots a future that can ensure he unlocks his full potential.

Newcastle have glaring transfer problem to address in January

Alongside FFP concerns, the Magpies have the absence of Sandro Tonali to contend with as they look towards the second half of the season. Tonali was handed a 10-month ban for his involvement in a betting scandal in Italy and has given Eddie Howe a headache when it comes to the January window.

Newcastle owners PIF have made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that they are willing to green-light deals between the north east giants and the Saudi Pro League in January. PIF own the four biggest clubs in Saudi – Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal – and a potential January loan deal for a defensive midfielder from one of those clubs is a real possibility.

The club are looking at players in England, Man City’s Kalvin Phillips is a player the club have been alerted to amid his potential availability in January, but again FFP could play a big role in determining how Newcastle act in the upcoming window.

