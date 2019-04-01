EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle turn to £10m star as Rondon back-up plan

Newcastle are considering a move for Cape Verde international star Ze Luis, should they fail to tie down Salomon Rondon to a long-term deal, we can reveal.

The Magpies are looking to tie up Rondon, as he has made a big impact on-loan from West Bromwich Albion – scoring nine goals so far.

But Newcastle’s hierarchy are not overly keen on paying his £16million asking price and are looking at alternatives.

One of those is Spartak Moscow man Ze Luis – who is keen on moving to England, and Newcastle have been watching him this season.

The 28-year-old targetman, who has also been linked with Leeds, is believed to be available for around £10million.