Exclusive: Newcastle United owners PIF plotting major new deal to buy Portuguese club

The owners of Newcastle United are exploring opportunities to buy a new club in Portugal, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), who own an 80% share of Newcastle, are interested in setting up a multi-club network of football clubs around the globe.

The current ownership group behind the Magpies have been looking to invest in another team for months as part of a global partnership.

Newcastle’s owners have held discussions with several Belgian clubs over investment and now they are ready to consider looking at clubs from the Portuguese Primera Liga.

The Magpies’ ownership has aspirations to make the club a dominant force in Europe and see multi-club ownership as a crucial step in their long-term plans at the club.

Multi-club models are growing in popularity, with Manchester City’s City Football Group paving the way as a blueprint of success.

CFG owns 13 clubs across four separate continents – all of which help to produce and develop talent as part of the network.

Chelsea’s owners BlueCo have also recently ventured into multi-club ownership by buying a majority stake in French club Strasbourg this summer.

One of the benefits for Newcastle’s multi-club partnership would be the ability to loan players from South America and Africa who do not qualify for a work permit to the feeder club elsewhere in Europe.

With that in mind, this is definitely a story for Toon fans to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

