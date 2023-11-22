Exclusive: Newcastle United planning shock January move for Everton star

Newcastle United will track Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s situation at Everton as part of a two-pronged plan to improve their attack in 2024, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Newcastle are seriously contemplating the idea of signing a forward on loan in January in order to bolster their options for the business end of the season.

Yet there are also longer-term considerations going into Newcastle’s thinking, and it is likely they will sign another new forward in the summer transfer window as well.

England’s Calvert-Lewin is one of the names that is back on their radar for the summer, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk. He is heading into the last 18 months of his contract with the Toffees and while the club have been planning to offer new terms, their latest crisis makes any new proposal difficult.

Calvert-Lewin is willing to show patience and is determined to help the club through this spell as they fight a 10-point deduction and are thrown into a Premier League relegation battle.

Yet Newcastle and Arsenal have both had long-term interest in Calvert-Lewin and now have him back on the watchlist as he returns to form.

Injuries have plagued the striker but he has managed seven starts in the top-flight this season and good form could convince Newcastle to ramp up their interest once again, sources have revealed. But Everton will fight to hold on to the player.

Newcastle narrow down Calvert-Lewin alternatives

While Newcastle track that situation, the club are also narrowing down more immediate targets.

TEAMtalk can reveal there is a “good chance” they sign another forward in the new year to help them contend with challenges they may face in terms of squad depth.

Recent injuries to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have shown that Newcastle are vulnerable to having their goal threat weakened and club chiefs are wary of such a situation cropping up again in the second half of the campaign.

PSG’s Hugo Ekitike is a genuine target, with the club already holding detailed scouting reports on how he would fit into their plans, and they are expected to explore the situation further soon in terms of how it can open up.

Newcastle would like to find a forward with versatility to play through the centre but also having the capabilities to play wide.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is another name that the Magpies have been tracking, but they face competition from Man Utd and Man City. It has also been reported that an offer of around €100m (£87m) could be enough to convince Napoli to part ways with the attacker.

His current contract in Italy runs until 2027 but Napoli are working to try and tie him down to a new deal amid interest from top clubs in Europe.

