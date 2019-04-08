EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle want 3 stars in swap deal for West Brom loanees

Newcastle are ready to let West Brom keep Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy, but they want up to three players in exchange – although it will all depend on whether The Baggies are promoted, we can reveal.

The Magpies want a deal doing for Salomon Rondon who has impressed on-loan, but they would also like to take Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs – and they are ready to use Gayle and Murphy, who are both currently on-loan at The Hawthorns, as bait.

Rondon has impressed hugely during his loan spell at St James’ Park, and whilst talks are ongoing over his future – Newcastle are also looking at England internationals Livermore and Gibbs.

The duo both stayed loyal to West Brom following relegation to the Championship, but now the 29-year-old duo could be given a chance to move back to the top-flight.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has long wanted better options at left-back, which Gibbs would give him – whilst Livermore would add some quality in midfield – with both Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden both looking like they will leave this summer.

Indeed Hayden has indicated he would be willing to move to The Hawthorns as he looks to move closer to his family, so it could be three players swapping clubs.

However, West Brom have told Newcastle they would only consider a deal if they fail to win promotion.