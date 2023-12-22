Next Republic of Ireland manager: Devastating blow as Thomas Tuchel blocks move for top contender

Bayern Munich assistant Anthony Barry will not be the new Republic of Ireland manager.

Anthony Barry will not be the new manager of the Republic of Ireland after Bayern Munch boss Thomas Tuchel blocked a move for his assistant, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon and ex-Wales boss Chris Coleman are instead emerging as the leading candidates for the vacancy.

Football Association of Ireland chiefs are keen to finalise a move for a new manager by early January as they seek a replacement for Stephen Kenny.

Kenny’s contract as manager was not renewed last month following Ireland’s disappointing Euro 2024 qualification campaign in which the team missed out on a spot at next summer’s finals in Germany.

Bayern Munich assistant coach Barry was a leading candidate for the role having previously worked in the backroom team under Kenny in combination with a coaching role at Chelsea.

However, Tuchel has blocked any move for Barry as he wants the highly-rated coach to remain at the German giants.

Anthony Barry ruled out in Ireland manager search

Liverpool-born Barry enjoyed a modest playing career as a midfielder in the lower divisions of English football – turning out for the likes of Fleetwood Town, Forest Green Rovers and Wrexham – before coming to prominence as a coach.

Barry joined Chelsea as a first-team coach in the summer of 2020 after three years as Paul Cook’s assistant at Wigan Athletic, working alongside Tuchel during the German’s highly successful stint at Stamford Bridge during which Chelsea won the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

He took on a dual role with Kenny’s Irish setup in February 2021, leaving after 12 months to work under Roberto Martinez at Belgium before following Martinez to the Portugal national team in March this year.

The 37-year-old, renowned as a set-piece specialist, reunited with Tuchel at Bayern Munich in April – guiding the club to an 11th straight Bundesliga title in May – and continues to combine his work with Bayern with his Portugal duties.

With a move for Barry ruled out, Lennon and Coleman are now battling it out for the Republic of Ireland role having both held a series of interviews with FAI chiefs.

Lennon, who won five Scottish Premiership titles over two managerial spells at Celtic, has been out of work since leaving Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia last year.

Coleman has experience working in international football having famously guided Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

The former Fulham and Sunderland boss is keen to return to management after leaving Greek club Atromitos in October.

