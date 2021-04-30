EXCLUSIVE: Norwich on Farke countdown with two suitors lurking

Norwich City are hopeful Daniel Farke will agree a new contract this summer, with two German clubs lurking for the Canaries chief, we can reveal.

The German has guided Norwich back to the top-flight at the first time of asking following relegation in 2020.

Farke’s current deal is due to expire in 2022 and his work in Norfolk has not gone unnoticed, especially in his homeland.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg are among the clubs understood to be taking a close look at him, with two promotions to the Premier League lodged on his CV.

But Norwich are ready to back him with more money for his latest spell in the top-flight. Indeed, they intend to use some of their new revenue from this promotion to give to Farke.

TEAMtalk understands that Norwich, with the title already secured, want to open talks as soon as possible. That is to make sure he is tied down to the club long-term.

Villa targeting Norwich ace

Aston Villa will reportedly look to sign Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell if they lose talisman Jack Grealish in the summer.

The Villans appeared to have nailed down Grealish for the foreseeable future when he penned a new deal in September. The 25-year-old extended his contract until the summer of 2025, seemingly warding off any suitors. But it was reported earlier his month that the England midfielder has a release clause in his contract.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be big fan. And the Premier League table-toppers may be willing to match that figure this summer.

Should Grealish leave his boyhood club, then Dean Smith will want a replacement in midfield. And the Daily Mail are reporting that Cantwell is the man they will turn to.

Still just 23, the former England Under-21 ace was a standout player for the Canaries in 2019-2020. They may have been relegated to the Championship but he held his own in the division.

The Norfolk-born star has enjoyed another excellent campaign in England’s second-tier. Starting 28 Championship games, he has bagged six goals and four assists to help Daniel Farke’s side back into the top flight.

Norwich will not want to lose him and have reportedly slapped a £30m price tag on his head. That would not frighten Villa if Grealish leaves, with the Birmingham-born ace certain to fetch well in excess of that figure.