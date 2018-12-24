Bournemouth are ready to test Nottingham Forest’s resolve over Joe Lolley, we can exclusively reveal.

The 26-year-old joined Forest from Huddersfield last January, but since then the midfielder has shone and become one of the stand-out players in the Championship.

The Cherries have lost England midfielder Lewis Cook to a long-term injury and Lolley could help bolster their ranks and Bournemouth are ready to offer Forest £10million – which would be a substantial profit in a short space of time.

