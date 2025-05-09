Nottingham Forest have entered the frame for Jarell Quansah and will provide Newcastle United with competition for the Liverpool defender, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Nottingham Forest and Newcastle are keeping a close eye on Quansah, with both sides looking to strengthen their defence ahead of next season. The centre-back is seen as a valuable addition by Forest and Newcastle recruitment staff.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool value Quansah at around €35million (£29.7m / $39.4m) and are open to considering offers, especially if they bring in a new central defender during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions consider him a promising talent, but with growing interest, a move could occur if the right offer arrives.

Forest and Newcastle hope to negotiate a better price, given Quansah’s struggle for starts this season. The uncapped Englishman has featured for 398 minutes in the Premier League this term, which works out at less than four and a half full games.

However, they are joined by major European clubs in the race.

Inter Milan were linked with Quansah in September and TEAMtalk can confirm they remain admirers of him. The Serie A giants will sign a young defender in the summer and have asked for information about Quansah.

Simone Inzaghi’s Champions League finalists are also monitoring Genoa star Koni De Winter, as TEAMtalk revealed on March 6.

Jarell Quansah wanted in England, Italy and Germany

In addition to Forest, Newcastle and Inter, several German clubs have entered the mix for Quansah and are showing interest in landing him.

The 22-year-old’s future will likely depend on Liverpool’s plans in the transfer market.

Sources state that there will be more room for negotiations over Quansah if Liverpool sign another centre-half. Arne Slot’s side have sent Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen a contract offer and are battling Chelsea and Real Madrid for him.

Quansah is one to watch as the summer window edges closer, with Premier League and European clubs ready to compete for his signature.

Quansah penned a new deal at Liverpool in October, though the chances of him leaving Anfield this summer are growing.

