EXCLUSIVE: Palace, Burnley, Boro all interested in 11-goal, free-transfer striker

A host of clubs are battling it out to sign Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor, TEAMtalk understands.

Taylor is out-of-contract at The Valley this summer, and the 30-year-old has a plethora of clubs looking to seal his signature.

Taylor joined Charlton in 2018 from Wimbledon and he has continued his success at The Valley, with double figures in both campaigns; indeed he has successfully achieved that feat in each of his last five campaigns.

The Montserrat international is now weighing up his options, with interest emerging from the Premier League, Championship and Scotland.

Burnley, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Stoke, Preston and Middlesbrough are all looking closely at him, whilst Rangers are also abreast of the situation.

Taylor is out of contract at the end of June, and is unlikely to play into July for the Addicks.

The striker was wanted by Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Brentford in January, but the Greenwich-born forward stayed at The Valley.

However, even boss Lee Bowyer admitted his star attacker was likely to leave this summer.

“There are so many different hurdles. It’s hard, and not just for us but other clubs. We’ve got Lyle Taylor and his contract finishes on June 30.

“He’ll probably go somewhere else and will earn more money than he’s got in his career. It could make him for the rest of his life.

“Is he going to put that in jeopardy with the injury risk before a dream move? I don’t think so.

“He’s our main striker and his goals win us games. As a free agent he’ll be getting good offers, and whatever he gets he deserves.

“He’s done really well for us but that’s the reality of the situation,” he told Sky Sports earlier this month.