EXCLUSIVE: Palace to offer shunned Chelsea star January lifeline

Crystal Palace are lining up a January move for Olivier Giroud, offering the Frenchman the chance to stay in London, we can reveal.

Giroud has a host of offers emanating from continental Europe as well as the Middle East and Far East.

The 32-year-old France international is out-of-contract at the end of the season, meaning he could join the Eagles on a free transfer but they need attacking reinforcements as soon as possible.

Palace are also very keen on another Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, but he has a price tag of over £20million and a potential deal for Giroud would be substantially cheaper in the new year.

The former Arsenal attacker has made just three Premier League appearances for the Blues this season, having found himself on the sidelines due to the outstanding form of Tammy Abraham.

Despite his struggles to earn a starting spot, Blues boss Frank Lampard wants Giroud to stay.

He said last week: “I had a good chat with Ollie before the international break. I always respect all the players, but particularly players of that age. I love his professionalism.

“He was bang-on when he spoke to me, with what he said when he was away with France. He shouldn’t be happy and accept not playing. That’s what good players do.

“As I said to Ollie, he will get his games and be a big influence for us. At the moment, because of how Tammy is playing, there hasn’t been the minutes for him.

“I will happily sit down with Ollie in January.

“But January is a long way away. I don’t want him to go, he’s a big part of the squad.

“Tammy has been producing but I will sit down with Ollie because I respect him. I want him here.”

