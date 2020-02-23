Crystal Palace failed to bring Alexander Sorloth back to the club in January – and they could now miss out on millions after a report claimed Real Madrid had started to keep tabs on the Norwegian striker.

Sorloth is currently the top scorer in Turkey, and Palace looked into the idea of bringing him back to the club in January – to help bolster their battle against relegation.

However, Sorloth joined Trabzonspor on a two-year loan deal in the summer and we have been informed that there was no recall clause at Palace’s end.

The 24-year-old is now emerging as a really big talent with a host of clubs watching him – but Palace won’t benefit.

As reported by Asistanaliz, via Turkish-Football, Sorloth has been monitored by scouts from Real Madrid after his imcredible form in front of goal brought him to their attention.

However, Trabzonsor now hold all the aces and we can reveal the Turkish side can make the deal permanent for around £7million at any point and could then sell him on for around three times that price in the summer.

Sorloth, however, is understood to believe that he has unfinished business in England and is ready to show Palace what they have missed out on.

The striker joined the Eagles from Danish side Midtjylland in January 2018, but failed to score in 16 Premier League appearances and was soon loaned out to Belgium side Gent before his move to Turkey this summer.