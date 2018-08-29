EXCLUSIVE: Portsmouth leading chase for Middlesbrough starlet

Portsmouth are leading the chase to land highly-rated Middlesbrough starlet Marcus Tavernier, we can reveal.

The 19-year-old is set to be allowed to leave Boro on-loan in the coming days, despite the club thinking very highly of him.

A number of Championship clubs such as Birmingham, Bolton and Ipswich had shown an interest in the teenager, who has been capped by England’s Under-19s.

However, Kenny Jackett has been pushing hard to land Tavernier – who spent part of last season with Milton Keynes Dons – and Pompey are now in pole position to land the left winger and brother of Rangers captain James Tavernier.

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