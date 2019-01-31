Slavia Prague defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui is set for a Deadline Day move to the Premier League, we can reveal.

Ngadeu-Ngadjui is ready to fly into the UK to finalise a move, with Fulham having won the race for his signature.

Cardiff, Crystal Palace and Derby County also asked about the Cameroon international – who was recently named captain of his country by coach Clarence Seedorf.

The 28-year-old is a domineering centre-half, and Slavia are loathed to lose him but the lure of the Premier League has proven too much and are ready to cash in for the right price.

Fulham hope to secure his signature before the window shuts at 11pm on Thursday night.