TEAMtalk understands American striker Daryl Dike is almost certain to be remaining in England this summer, but it remains to be seen whether that will be with Barnsley or not.

The 20-year-old, who has already been capped by the USA, joined Championship Barnsley on a loan-deal from Major League Soccer side Orlando City earlier this year. Dike has been outstanding since arriving with five goals already to his name and he has played a major part in Barnsley’s push into the promotion play-off picture.

Dike won player of the month awards from both Barnsley and Football League World.

“I’m honoured to be voted player of the month for March,” Dike told the Barnsley website. “Honestly, it’s just a result of having great service and guys around me!”

Dike’s winning goal against Birmingham was also voted the club’s best of the month and Tykes boss said afterwards Valerien Ismael.

“It was something unbelievable,” he told the Yorkshire Post.

“In my career, in 29 years in football it was an unbelievable strike and an unbelievable feeling for Dike and for the guys. Congratulations to the guys for a big win.”

However, only promotion for Barnsley would likely see the Championship side keep Dike. They have an option to make his deal permanent set at around £17m with a 20% sell-on. But Dike’s progress has not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

We understand that up to half the Premier League have scouted Dike, and the interest is increasing on a weekly basis. Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst the teams who have been impressed with Dike’s talents, along with the likes of Everton, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham and Newcastle who have all watched him closely.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton have shown the most interest in the forward. Carlo Ancelotti and his backroom team must now decide whether to follow up their interest with an official bid for the player.

Richarlison’s bad blood with Thiago

Meanwhile, Everton forward Richarlison has revealed his red card challenge on Liverpool midfielder Thiago has led to a frosty atmosphere between the two players.

Richarlison was given a straight red card for a challenge on the Spaniard during the 2-2 draw in October. He consequently missed three games, the Toffees losing each of them as their strong start crashed to a halt. Thiago endured a much longer spell on the sidelines as result of the tackle though, missing over two months of action.

Now almost six months on from the heated contest, the Brazilian has suggested Thiago holds a grudge over the incident.

Speaking to journalist Thiago Asmar (cited on Sports Witness), he claims his attempts to make amends in the immediate aftermath were ignored.

“The last game I made that challenge on Thiago and got sent off. My goodness,” he said.

“Then I went on Instagram to apologise and such. He only saw it. I said ‘I’m going to delete this message too, since he doesn’t want to reply’. Then I went there and deleted it. He didn’t answer, no.”

The pair went head-to-head again in January in the second Merseyside derby of the campaign. However, the relationship had not improved by then either.

“Then there was the derby now, at their home,” Richarlison added. “He didn’t look at my face, I didn’t look at him, either. The game goes on. He ignored the pigeon.”

