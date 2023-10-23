Exclusive: Premier League sides tempted by January move for former Rangers star who regrets move abroad

Ryan Kent could be on the move again in January after a disappointing start to life in Turkey, with a clutch of lower-level Premier League sides aware of his situation, TEAMtalk understands.

Rangers oversaw a huge revamp in the summer, with several long-term stars leaving the club. Scott Arfield, Glen Kamara, Alfredo Morelos and Allan McGregor were among the big names to make way.

Another exit was that of Kent. Months of talks could not bring about a resolution between the club and their player over a new deal and the £7million signing was allowed to leave Ibrox for free.

The Liverpool academy product had offers from Portugal, Spain and England but chose to move to Turkey after Fenerbahce offered him a much better deal than other interested parties. The move was a surprise, as many expected Kent to be playing in the Premier League.

Fenerbahce unveiled Kent as a huge coup, but things have not turned out as planned with the 26-year-old now considering his future and seemingly regretting his decision to move to the Super Lig.

Sources close to the player claim that bottom-half English Premier League sides have taken notice of his situation and could be tempted to try and move for him in the January window, just six months after he signed a lucrative five-year-deal.

The winger has only featured in five league games for Fener and most of his appearances have come from the bench. Meanwhile, he has managed to score only a single goal, coming in a Europa Conference League tie against Moldovans FC Zimbru Chișinău.

Fenerbahce downplay Ryan Kent crisis

Fenerbahce boss İsmail Kartal downplayed the problems by stating Kent was a “very disciplined player” who was always up to the task.

There remains a possibility that a solution will be found by the board who, sources state, are disgruntled at the start the wide man has made in Istanbul.

Kent signed a deal until 2027 and earns over £30k per week, making him a high earner and a big outlay for those who hold the purse strings. Sitting on the bench was not part of the plans for player and club.

A deal could be done for £15m and sources state a loan could also be an option if there is no change in the game-time he is getting. TEAMtalk has also been told that Kent, who is a very shy and quiet character, is struggling to settle in Turkey.

Despite the big contract, the Oldham-born attacker is not happy and recently added fuel to the fire by removing all references to his club from his social media profiles.

Everton were interested in a deal for Kent in the summer window and he held talks with the Toffees, as well as a number of English clubs, over a potential deal. Bournemouth, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley were some of the other clubs keen on the winger at the time and all reportedly had talks with Kent before he opted to join the Turkish giants.

