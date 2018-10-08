EXCLUSIVE: Preston target trio as potential Alex Neil replacements

Preston North End are understood to have shortlisted a trio of potential successors to Alex Neil, TEAMtalk has been told.

We understand the club are already looking at options to replace Neil, following a poor start to the Championship season.

Preston claimed a hugely-impressive 4-0 win over Wigan on Saturday – and that result is likely to have bought Neil a little more time.

But that has not stopped the club considering a range of potential suitors for the role and we can reveal that Lincoln City’s highly-rated managerial duo, Danny and Nicky Cowley – who have guided the Red Imps out of non-league football and to the top of League Two – are among those being considered.

Former boss David Moyes is another that chairman Peter Ridsdale is considering, though his demands might be out of PNE’s reach.

But one thing that is almost certain is that Neil will need to keep North End upwardly mobile for him to remain in the job.

Alex Neil: All smiles after win on Saturday

The club remain in the bottom three on goal difference – a huge drop from last season.

Neil had led Preston to the brink of the play-offs with a brilliant seventh-placed finish, but he has been unable to repeat that sort of success so far this season.

Despite their struggles, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa identified North End as one of the sides to have impressed him this season.

