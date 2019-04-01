EXCLUSIVE: Promotion chasing Leeds want Everton winger

Leeds are making plans for a possible Premier League return and one of the players high on their list is Yannick Bolasie, we can reveal.

The Everton winger is currently starring and thoroughly enjoying a loan spell with Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The former Crystal Palace star has bagged four goals in seven games, and the Brussels giants have already told Everton they would like to keep him – but he is out of their price range and they could only feasibly look at a loan deal.

However, Bolasie is emerging as an option for Leeds – should they win promotion, as they hope to do so in the coming months.

