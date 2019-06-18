EXCLUSIVE: QPR, Sheff Wed, Hull chasing former Arsenal midfielder

MK Dons have offered Chuks Aneke a lucrative new contract, but the former Arsenal man has a host of clubs chasing his signature.

The 25-year-old, who played a major role in the Dons’ promotion back to League One, is out-of-contract this summer and the club are eager to keep him.

However, a host of Championship and League One clubs are looking to land him.

Sheffield Wednesday, Hull, Queens Park Rangers, Barnsley, Wigan and Portsmouth are all understood to have expressed an interest in landing him.