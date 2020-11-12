Former Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is looking to seal a return to European football with one of the heavyweights, TEAMtalk understands.

The Spaniard took charge at Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro back in July 2019.

The Chinese season will end in the coming weeks, and although he has another 12-months left on his huge deal – it remains to be seen if the 60-year-old will see it out.

Benitez still feels he has a lot of offer the European game. To that end, he wants the chance to challenge at the very top.

We understand that his representatives have informally thrown his name in the hat for the likely vacancy at PSG.

They feel that Benitez’s proven experience of winning the Champions League could appeal.

Benitez would ideally like to be back in England, but there look to be few options.

Manchester clubs a potential option

Ole Gunnar Solsjaer’s job at Manchester United is continually under the microscope. However, it is unlikely that Benitez, as a former Liverpool manager, would head to Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola’s long-term Manchester City is often up for debate, although he’s likely to remain at The Etihad for some time to come yet.

Benitez was strongly linked with a return to old club Newcastle back in May, amid the Saudi takeover talks.

However, after those talks broke down, Steve Bruce has guided the Magpies to a solid start to the new season.

