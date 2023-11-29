Exclusive: Rangers agree deal with McCausland amid Newcastle, Brighton interest

Rangers have agreed terms with wing prospect Ross McCausland amid major interest from England and abroad, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland international has been given his chance by new Gers boss Philippe Clement and has impressed. As a result, Clement was quick to make sure that an agreement was put in place for McCausland and now a deal that sees him committed to Ibrox until 2027 has been agreed.

The importance of getting McCausland’s agreement in place was crucial as Rangers were aware that a number of clubs south of the border were becoming increasingly aware of his situation.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford, Everton and Crystal Palace all showed an interest before he agreed his deal and they will all continue to monitor him.

It is also believed that Italian sides Bologna and Genoa also hold an interest in him.

His current deal is due to expire in the summer after penning an extension back in 2021 and the Gers will be delighted to once again have him tied down to fresh terms.

As mentioned, McCausland has been hugely impressing coaches and fans alike so far this season. The 20-year-old has made eight first team appearances this term and has started just one of those outings – the side’s 2-0 win over Livingston earlier this month.

McCausland has also featured for Northern Ireland at youth level and has featured in all but one of their group stage games in their European Under-21 qualifiers.

The young attacker is coming to form at a time when the Gers have said goodbye to some of their best attacking talents having lost Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent in the summer transfer window.

Former manager Michael Beale replaced the duo with several new signings but they have struggled to impress. Danilo and loanee Abdallah Sima have mostly won over the fans with their performances so far but Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers have left fans disappointed almost six months into their time at Ibrox.

Rangers eye up Man City target

One player on the radar of the Scottish club according to TEAMtalk sources is 18-year-old talent Noah Mbamba, who is currently playing in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen.

The rising talent is wanted by a host of top clubs, but German sources state a loan is likely in the winter window.

English giants Man City are one of the top clubs credited with an interest in Mbamba but sources state that the Gers are ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side in the race for his signature. The Manchester club are unlikely to move in the winter, opening the door for Clement’s side to bring him to Glasgow for the second half of the season.

